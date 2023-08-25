Man hurt after shooting on S. Alpine in Rockford

Shooting investigation
Shooting investigation(MGN)
By Meghan Schobinger
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 4:58 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - One person is hurt after a shooting Friday in the 2500 block of S. Alpine Road in Rockford.

Authorities are on the scene at the Dollar General in the Alpine Village shopping center. Police ask the public to avoid the area while an investigation is underway.

The man has been taken to a nearby hospital with injuries.

No word yet on if anyone else is hurt.

This story is developing and will be updated as information is confirmed.

