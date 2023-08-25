Man hurt after shooting on S. Alpine in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - One person is hurt after a shooting Friday in the 2500 block of S. Alpine Road in Rockford.

Authorities are on the scene at the Dollar General in the Alpine Village shopping center. Police ask the public to avoid the area while an investigation is underway.

SHOOTING INVESTIGATION: We’re investigating a shooting in front of Dollar General in the 2500 block of S. Alpine. The adult male victim has been transported to the hospital. — RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) August 25, 2023

The man has been taken to a nearby hospital with injuries.

No word yet on if anyone else is hurt.

This story is developing and will be updated as information is confirmed.

