IDPH monitoring respiratory illness data ahead of cold season

CHICAGO, Ill. (WIFR) - The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) is watching COVID-19 data and monitoring other respiratory viruses, particularly flu and RSV, ahead of cold season.

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) is reporting all Illinois counties show a low level of COVID-19 hospital admissions as of August, though wastewater surveillance is detecting rising COVID-19 activity.

“Although hospitalization rates and deaths from COVID-19 remain low, it is important for our residents to know that we are seeing rising COVID-19 activity across Illinois,” Dr. Sameer Vohra, IDPH Director, said.

While Flu and RSV activity remains low in the wastewater across all regions, Director Vohra reports that the Illinois Wastewater Surveillance System is indicating moderate COVID activity in all 79 sampling regions.

“As we approach the fall, our residents will have access to a number of tools, including updated shots and treatments, that can help us avoid another ‘tripledemic.’”

IDPH encourages residents to follow recommendations from public health authorities on these illnesses, especially adults who are 60 and older and more vulnerable to severe sickness.

The CDC is expected to issue guidance in September about the newly developed COVID-19 boosters for fall.

Additional resources and COVID-19 data can be found at https://dph.illinois.gov/covid19.html.

