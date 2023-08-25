IDPH monitoring respiratory illness data ahead of cold season

Tripledemic: Rise in flu, RSV, COVID cases a concern this winter, experts say
Tripledemic: Rise in flu, RSV, COVID cases a concern this winter, experts say(MGN Image)
By Meghan Schobinger
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 2:56 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO, Ill. (WIFR) - The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) is watching COVID-19 data and monitoring other respiratory viruses, particularly flu and RSV, ahead of cold season.

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) is reporting all Illinois counties show a low level of COVID-19 hospital admissions as of August, though wastewater surveillance is detecting rising COVID-19 activity.

“Although hospitalization rates and deaths from COVID-19 remain low, it is important for our residents to know that we are seeing rising COVID-19 activity across Illinois,” Dr. Sameer Vohra, IDPH Director, said.

While Flu and RSV activity remains low in the wastewater across all regions, Director Vohra reports that the Illinois Wastewater Surveillance System is indicating moderate COVID activity in all 79 sampling regions.

“As we approach the fall, our residents will have access to a number of tools, including updated shots and treatments, that can help us avoid another ‘tripledemic.’”

IDPH encourages residents to follow recommendations from public health authorities on these illnesses, especially adults who are 60 and older and more vulnerable to severe sickness.

The CDC is expected to issue guidance in September about the newly developed COVID-19 boosters for fall.

Additional resources and COVID-19 data can be found at https://dph.illinois.gov/covid19.html.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of attorney general Kwame Raoul from the Illinois attorney general government website.
Attorney General Kwame Raoul and 26 other attorneys general file an amicus brief with the Supreme Court, U.S. v Rahimi
Thomas Howie said he found this rat's foot in his soup at the Olive Garden in Warren, a suburb...
Man says he found a rat’s foot in his soup at Olive Garden, files lawsuit
Stephanie Freels delivered the quintuplets, four girls and one boy, with no complications at 27...
Couple welcomes quintuplets: ‘It’s only going to get sweeter’
Drug arrest
Rockford man faces drug charges after 34 kilos of cocaine recovered
RPS 205
Rockford Public Schools announce start/dismissal times for 2023-24 school year

Latest News

23 News at 5. An update of today's local and national news headlines along with your First...
New blood mobile stops in Rochelle
Experts are warning high-risk individuals and their caretakers to take precautions in crowds...
Face masks make comeback as COVID-19 hospitalizations rise
The CDC says COVID-19 hospitalizations have been climbing since early July. (CNN, WLS, NIH,...
COVID-19 levels on the rise heading into flu season
Man shot multiples times in Campti, La.