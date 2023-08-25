Homes could feel impact of Rockford heat wave

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - While some people keep cool inside their homes to avoid the unbearable weather, experts say those houses can have problems from the heat wave, too.

Foundation cracks are a common problem for homes in the summertime. That’s because the dry soil underneath the home can’t withstand the pressure from the heat but the damage may not stop there.

“We’ve gotten a couple of calls from homeowners concerned about shingles and maybe looking at their ventilation system,” says JJD Roofing & Constructions Co. Owner Juan Alonso.

According to the U.S. Department of Energy, conventional roofs can reach temperatures of 150 degrees when the sun beats down. But Juan Alonso with JJD Roofing & Construction Co. says there is a solution.

“Consider using cool roofing materials that reflect the sun and absorb less heat.”

Alonso also recommends homeowners use a ridge vent system to tackle heat and moisture in the attic. And he says you must get your home inspected.

“With the foundation being a possible compromise during this heat wave we are experiencing in this area, it’s important to review your policy fully,” says Farmers Insurance Agency Owner Shane Worley.

Insurance agents can be another helpful resource. Shane Worley says not all policies cover losses from heat waves. It could be part of an exclusion list, which often only covers wind, fire and hail damage.

“Your house is not just where you live it’s also where you are raising your families so having an appropriate policy is extremely important.”

If there is damage to your home because of the heat wave, experts urge you to repair it sooner rather than later.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.