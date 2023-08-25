Finding the right pack: Three former stateline stars transfer to NIU volleyball

Huskie’s volleyball opens their season at home on August 25th vs. Chicago State
By Michael Tilka
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 10:55 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
DeKalb, Ill. (WIFR) - Three Stateline natives have found their way back to Northern Illinois. Grace Betke, Savannah Brandt, and Kaie Erdmann left Illinois to start their collegiate careers but transferred to NIU this past offseason. But not by coincidence. “All three of them, Katie, Grace, and Savanah, have all played for the same club coach as I did so there’s already some connection there,” NIU head coach Sondra Parys said.

2022 Belvidere North alum Grace Betke went to Texas Tech for her freshman year, but found “It just wasn’t a right fit.”

“I love that my family’s going to be able to come and join me at games,” she added.

2022 Pearl City alum Savannah Brandt came to DeKalb from Belmont. She saw NIU as the perfect fit. “I could not find anything to complain about it, I love this program, I love Sondy (Parys),” Brandt said.

“I need my family around, I need my people so being closer to home was a big thing for me,” Brandt added.

Finally, 2019 Forreston alum Katie Erdmann, spent one year at Southern Mississippi before transferring to Division II Florida Tech where she spent three years before graduating. With a degree in hand and one year of eligibility remaining due to the NCAA’s COVID waivers, she decided to play volleyball for one more year.

“My coach left Florida Tech so that’s where I was in January trying to figure out how I could put things into my own hands,” Erdmann said. “I loved the school, I loved the girls in Florida, but ultimately I felt like I put myself in a position to where I had opportunities to see if I could do anything bigger or better and that’s how I ended up here.”

“Now I’m getting a second degree out of playing volleyball but also just the stars are aligning and I’m ending at home and it’s great,” Erdmann said.

And the glue that brought them all together is NIU head coach, Sondra Parys. They have a connection with the same club coach but were all drawn to each other having similar mindsets. “Something I’m always saying to recruits is ‘I want you to be happy’ and the happier you are here, the more likelier you’re going to be successful,” Parys said.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

