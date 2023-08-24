Winnebago County Zoning Committee discuss solar energy farms

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - While the sun beats down on the Stateline, the Winnebago County Board turns their focus from the heat to another sun related issue, solar farms.

For a third time, the Winnebago County Zoning Committee votes against the application to construct a solar energy facility in Pecatonica. According to a new state law passed in January, Public Act 102-1123, Board Members may no longer have the power to reject an application. Meeting attendees like Larry Holeton express their distaste for the idea.

“I’m really not against a solar farm, if they want to put it on their house or their bar or machine shed to cut down on their electric to run their farms, but I don’t believe we should be taking up good farmland,” said Holeton, who lives near N. Conger road, where the proposed solar farm will be built, “My wife, she’s so shook up tonight she wouldn’t come because she was raised on that farm and still lives on part of that farm now.”

County Board member Angie Goral wanted the solar farm approval to pass, but decided to vote no on behalf of the people she represents in her district.

“I’m all for solar farms, I have one a thousand feet from my backdoor and it causes no problems,” said Goral, “It’s going to save them money because right now most people living rural do not have natural gas and that’s very expensive.”

Under the new law, the county or any other jurisdiction, can no longer reject a request to allow a wind or solar farm in unincorporated agricultural areas, even if neighbors object.

“For decades, local government and local county government and zonings and hearings has been part of the process and to have that removed is not... it just isn’t right,” said County Board Member Aaron Booker, “What we want to stand for is the due process, the legal due process of hearings and public opinions.”

Public Act 102-1123 was signed into law by Governor J.B. Pritzker on January 27, which not only regulates solar farms, but wind energy facilities too.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.