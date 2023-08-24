Winnebago County Animal Services sees more animals because of heat

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - With the high temperatures and humidity that struck Rockford Wednesday and Thursday, many animals are left in unsafe conditions. One local shelter has seen an uptick in welfare calls and pet owners worried about their companion’s health.

Amber Pinnon, Winnebago County Animal Services adoption and volunteer coordinator, says since Monday, the shelter responded to 27 welfare calls, mainly because of animals left in hot cars. When the shelter responds to these calls, they make sure the animal is getting water, is safe and getting the basic care they need. If these aren’t checked off, the animal is then admitted into the shelter.

“Dogs in cars that’s a priority call for us because it is such a huge issue and a huge danger for animals,” Pinnon said. “That heat index rises so quickly so we try to get out to those as soon as possible to help those pets in need.”

Patricia Holm, owner and veterinarian of Auburn Animal Clinic, says her office is fortunate because it hasn’t seen a lot of animals coming in with heat stroke or exhaustion, but she recalls a few weeks ago when a dog came in with organ failure because its body temperature reached 110 degrees.

She warns animal owners that when you see panting, bring your pet inside immediately.

“He was outside and had some shade available but unfortunately he was one of the new-fashioned breeds, the bully breeds, and they have a very short face and snout, they can’t pant and ventilate as well,” Holm said.

Early signs of heat stroke in animals include panting, vomiting and red tongue or gums. These symptoms indicate the pet needs to be moved into a cool area right away, have cool water applied to their body and then take them to the vet.

Holm says another reason people bring animals to the vet during high temperatures is because of burned paws.

Winnebago County Animal Services will hold a Clear the Shelter event Friday where the fees of pets 6 months or older will be waived.

