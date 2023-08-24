Window washers keep cool and prevent window damager in the heat

BELOIT, Wis. (WIFR) - The scorching heat forces those who work outside like construction workers, firefighters and garbage drivers to take extra safety pre-cautions and window washers are among many of those trying to beat the heat.

With heat indexes near 120 degrees, window washers are one of many workers forced to take extra steps to keep themselves safe and prevent windows from cracking under the pressure.

“We’ve been trying to work around the heat. We want our cleaners to stay safe and not push themselves too much, so we’ve been trying to get to work as early as possible and then get done before noon,” said Alexis Anderson, one of the workers with Fish Window Cleaning in Beloit, Wisconsin.

The company allows employees to step away if they feel unsafe or sick. According to James Spude, the owner of Fish Window Cleaning, workers can also choose from several shirts provided. They can also wear a baseball cap instead of a bucket hat to keep themselves cool.

“It’s a little ruff. This morning it was kind of hard to clean because as soon as I clean a window it would just be back up, be wet again, so it looked like I didn’t even do it,” said Anderson.

Workers like Alexis use water-fed poles so they can still wash windows with their feet on solid ground. The pole is 70-feet long with a brush on the end that squirts water. This allows them to reach high levels while keeping them off of hot, metal ladders and away from reflective panels that quickly heat up.

Spude also said that workers have to take their time cleaning one to two square feet at a time. This helps prevent the window from shattering because the cold water hitting the hot windows can cause damage. He also says this applies to your home as well, do not use a water hose to clean your windows. The outcome will be shattering.

“You can’t get as much work done which affects the business, but also affects the workers because you’re paid either per hour or per job you complete. And you just can’t work as hard in the heat like this,” Aaron Rapier, a Beloit resident.

