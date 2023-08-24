Rockford’s Coronado will be filled with red for a free movie

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - An old tradition from the 1930s through the 1960s is being brought back to life at the Coronado this Saturday August 26, free kiddie matinee movies. The Coronado will be filled with red and magic thanks to State Representative Maurice West and the Friends of the Coronado.

Beth Howard, Friends of the Coronado Executive director says, “We’re excited to bring back this tradition of kiddie matinee movies in the Coronado that started in the 30′s 40′s 50′s and 60′s and so many community members have those memories as children and now we are making an opportunity for them to come back with their own children and grandchildren.”

The Coronado is hosting its first ever ‘Kids Cinema Saturday’ and anyone is welcome. They will be playing the Disney movie “Turning Red” and want everyone to wear the color. Howard says the first 500 kids will get a free red necklace and a bag of chips.

Beth Howard, Friends of the Coronado Executive director says, “The tradition just means so much to this community and being able to connect our community to the history of our community is always something that is near and dear to our heart at the Friends of the Coronado.”

The doors open at 1:30 p.m. and the movie starts at 3 p.m.

There are plenty of activities to do before the movie starts:

Magician Johnny Silver will be hosting a magic show

Kids Activities by Rockford Park District and Rockford Public Library’s Mobile Library

Special snacks and beverages for purchase

State Rep. Maurice West II (D-67) says, “We wanted to do this to bring our community back together, especially our young people. We wanted to make sure that they not only had the chance to experience a great movie but a great movie in majestic venue the Coronado Performing Arts Center.”

West says, “This is the starting point for a lot of our babies to understand who they are as a person, so they’ll understand not the value of the dollar but the value of their own dollar and figure out who they want be and it starts with us as a community investing into them.”

