Rockford man found guilty of aggravated cruelty to animals

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 34-year-old Rockford man is convicted Wednesday in two animal cruelty cases from 2020 and 2021.

WARNING: The details in this case are graphic and may be disturbing to some. Reader discretion is advised.

A Winnebago County jury found Cortez Houston guilty of aggravated cruelty, cruel treatment and violation of owner’s duties after in December 2020 animal control officers found multiple emaciated and neglected dogs at his residence in the 300 block of Bildahl Avenue in Rockford.

Officers said they were called to the residence to investigate an animal complaint and found at least three dogs in the back yard along with the body of a fourth. The officers reported that the dogs were without proper food and water, and were eating off the body of the dead dog for nourishment.

Animal control officers were called in January 2021 to another residence where Houston lived in the 2600 block of Lapey Street in Rockford. There they found one emaciated dog along with a dead Pitbull mix dog.

Necropsy results showed the Pitbull mix died of starvation, with no food found in the dog’s gastrointestinal tract, only sticks. These findings indicated the dog had not been fed in at least 24 hours.

All of the dogs involved belonged to Houston.

He faces up to seven years in prison along with mandatory supervision for his crimes. A sentencing hearing is scheduled for Sept. 12.

