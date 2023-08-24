Rockford man faces drug charges after 34 kilos of cocaine recovered

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - A community tip leads to drug charges for one Rockford man.

Juan Robles, 26, was taken into custody Aug. 23 in the 1100 block of Harrison Avenue after a traffic stop.

Winnebago County deputies recovered 2 kilos of cocaine during the stop. Authorities later executed a search warrant at a residence in the 2400 block of Colorado Avenue, finding another 32 kilograms of cocaine.

Robles faces a class x felony of intent to deliver. He’s currently held in the Winnebago County jail without bond.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.