Rockford man faces drug charges after 34 kilos of cocaine recovered
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 2:31 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - A community tip leads to drug charges for one Rockford man.
Juan Robles, 26, was taken into custody Aug. 23 in the 1100 block of Harrison Avenue after a traffic stop.
Winnebago County deputies recovered 2 kilos of cocaine during the stop. Authorities later executed a search warrant at a residence in the 2400 block of Colorado Avenue, finding another 32 kilograms of cocaine.
Robles faces a class x felony of intent to deliver. He’s currently held in the Winnebago County jail without bond.
Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.