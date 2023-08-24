Rockford HVAC companies see supply chain improvements

By Jim Hagerty
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 6:02 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Although stateline residents who need to replace their central air conditioners may be forced to wait between two and three weeks, HVAC contractors say that’s a big improvement from the beginning of the year, when lead times on new equipment were a couple of months because of lingering pandemic supply chain problems.

Repair crews have also been working hard to improvement their response time during this summer’s heat waves.

“A two-hour response time,” said Premistar General Manager Ryan Winbaugh. “We try to keep that as our maximum response time. Our guys are constantly busy. We have about 500 trucks on the road between Chicago, Milwaukee and Machesney Park, between our three branches.”

