New blood mobile makes first stop in Rochelle

ROCHELLE, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rock River Valley Blood Center’s new state-of-the-art blood mobile made its inaugural trip to Rochelle Wednesday as residents rolled up their sleeves to make a difference.

The RRVBC unveiled its new blood mobile in July. It replaces the center’s original pink bus which was in service for 23 years.

While some were donating blood, Rochelle Community Hospital donated $5,000 to help the RRVBC offset the costs of the new blood mobile.

Rochelle Community Hospital donated $5,000 to the Rock River Valley Blood Center during a blood drive on August 23, 2023. (KMK Media Group)

To find a blood drive near you or to schedule an appointment to donate, you can visit rrvbc.org or call 815-965-8751. If you are unable to donate blood but would like to contribute, RRVBC also accepts monetary donations allowing the blood bank to extend its blood mobile services to more locations.

