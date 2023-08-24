Multiple stateline teams earn top spots as AP release first hs football rankings
Eight teams from the area will start the year ranked
Illinois (WIFR/AP) - Eight stateline squads will head into week 1 with rankings next to their names as the Associated Press published it’s pre-season football rankings for Class 1A-8A. Along with those eight, seven more also received votes.
Class 8A
School Pts
1. Lincoln-Way East (8) 116
2. Loyola (4) 111
3. York 78
4. Maine South 73
5. Gurnee Warren 60
6. Palatine 53
7. Glenbard West 52
8. Lyons 26
9. Chicago (Marist) 18
10. O’Fallon 12
Others receiving votes: Naperville Neuqua Valley 11, Naperville North 10, Bolingbrook 7, South Elgin 7, Plainfield North 6, Huntley 5, Minooka 4, Homewood-Flossmoor 4, New Trier 4, Naperville Central 3.
Class 7A
School Pts
1. Chicago Mt. Carmel (12) 120
2. Batavia 103
3. Hersey 69
4. Brother Rice 61
5. St. Charles North 53
6. Wheaton North 34
7. Normal Community 27
8. Yorkville 26
(tie) Edwardsville 26
10. Prospect 24
Others receiving votes: Jacobs 22, Kenwood 20, Quincy 20, Moline 19, Pekin 14, Bradley-Bourbonnais 9, McHenry 8, Hononegah 3, Willowbrook 2.
Class 6A
School Pts
1. East St. Louis (12) 120
2. Chicago (St. Rita) 78
3. Lemont 65
4. Providence 56
5. Kankakee 51
6. Lake Zurich 41
7. Chicago (Simeon) 36
8. Washington 33
9. Geneva 26
10. Normal West 25
Others receiving votes: Crete-Monee 21, Cary-Grove 19, Belvidere North 16, Niles Notre Dame 15, Crystal Lake Central 11, Champaign Centennial 10, Wauconda 8, Crystal Lake South 7, Chatham Glenwood 6, Machesney Park Harlem 5, Kaneland 4, Deerfield 2, Bremen 2, Dunlap 2, Oak Lawn Richards 1.
Class 5A
School Pts
1. LaGrange Park (Nazareth) (10) 118
2. Peoria (2) 86
3. Crystal Lake Prairie Ridge 77
4. Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 74
5. Joliet Catholic 69
6. Sycamore 51
7. Mahomet-Seymour 40
8. Sterling 30
9. St. Francis Wheaton 26
10. Chicago (Morgan Park) 19
(tie) Highland 19
Others receiving votes: Mascoutah 14, Lisle (Benet) 8, Mount Vernon 7, Glenbard South 6, Oak Park (Fenwick) 5, Antioch 3, Chicago (St. Patrick) 3, Mundelein (Carmel) 2, Ottawa 1, Metamora 1, Triad 1.
Class 4A
School Pts
1. IC Catholic (6) 94
2. Rochester (3) 93
3. Richmond-Burton (2) 85
4. Morris 63
5. Rockford Boylan 54
6. Wheaton Academy 39
7. Carterville 37
8. Coal City 25
9. Mt. Zion 21
10. Rochelle 20
Others receiving votes: Murphysboro 16, Breese Central 14, Macomb 7, Geneseo 7, Normal University 5, St. Viator 5, Effingham 5, Columbia 4, Cahokia 3, Waterloo 3, Dixon 2, Plano 1, St. Laurence 1, Jacksonville 1.
Class 3A
School Pts
1. Byron (1) 100
2. Princeton (5) 91
3. Williamsville (1) 83
4. Tolono Unity (2) 69
5. Wilmington (3) 66
6. Fairbury Prairie Central 50
7. Montini 45
8. Stillman Valley 41
9. Reed-Custer 27
10. Stanford Olympia 19
Others receiving votes: Mt. Carmel 17, Eureka 17, Benton 11, Genoa-Kingston 9, Durand-Pecatonica 7, Monticello 5, St. Joseph-Ogden 3.
Class 2A
School Pts
1. Decatur St. Teresa (6) 95
2. Maroa-Forsyth (3) 78
3. Rockridge (1) 73
4. Downs Tri-Valley 60
5. Athens 47
6. Bismarck-Henning (1) 46
7. Woodstock Marian 37
8. Seneca 36
9. Nashville 19
10. Bloomington Central Catholic 18
Others receiving votes: El Paso-Gridley 15, Johnston City 15, Colfax Ridgeview 15, Knoxville 11, Shelbyville 9, Orion 6, Pana 6, Quincy Notre Dame 5, North-Mac 4, Dwight 3, Farmington 1, Carmi White County 1, Bishop McNamara 1, Breese Mater Dei 1.
Class 1A
School Pts
1. Lena-Winslow (10) 115
2. Camp Point Central (2) 104
3. Fulton 76
4. Forreston 75
5. Greenfield-Northwestern 53
6. Tuscola 44
7. Althoff Catholic 33
8. Kewanee -Annawan-Wethersfield 30
9. Ottawa Marquette 25
10. Dakota 20
Others receiving votes: Hope Academy 19, St. Bede 8, Mt. Sterling (Brown County) 8, Deer Creek-Mackinaw 7, Galena 6, Aurora Christian 6, Stockton 6, Jacksonville Routt 5, Rockford Lutheran 4, Moweaqua Central A&M 4, Hardin (Calhoun) 4, Sterling (Newman Central Catholic) 4, Carrollton 3, Red Hill 1, Clifton Central 1, Madison 1, LeRoy 1.
