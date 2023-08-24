Authorities: 3 killed in shooting at California biker bar; shooter also dead

Reports of a mass shooting at a famous Southern California biker bar sent fleets of patrol cars...
Reports of a mass shooting at a famous Southern California biker bar sent fleets of patrol cars and ambulances to the scene.(Source: Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 11:01 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
TRABUCO CANYON, Calif. (AP) - Three people have been killed in a shooting at a Southern California biker bar, Orange County Sheriff’s officials said. The shooter also died, according to authorities.

The shooting was reported at around 7 p.m. at Cook’s Corner in rural Trabuco Canyon in Orange County.

Dozens of patrol cars and ambulances converged on the scene.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom was monitoring the shooting “and coordinating with local officials as more details become available,” his office tweeted.

Cook’s Corner is a popular, longtime watering hole for the biker community in Southern California. Many motorcycle riders and enthusiasts gather there weeknights and during the weekend for live music, open-mic nights or just a cold beer after a long ride.

Hours before the shooting, several patrons were stopping by for an afternoon drink and meal. Rows of motorcycles and bikes framed the gravel entrance as plaques described the storied history of the bar built in 1884.

