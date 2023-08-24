Maternal Child Health Advisory unveils mobile health unit in Boone County

By Marta Berglund
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 8:47 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
BOONE COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - The Boone County Health Department (BCHD) and the Maternal Child Health Advisory Council will soon take their services on the road.

A new mobile WIC health unit, dubbed “WIC on Wheels” (WOW) will offer services in public places, like grocery stores, food banks and churches. BCHD’s WIC program sees an average of 300 visitors per month, according to representatives.

Health leaders say their focus is to help out disadvantaged families, especially those who experience language and transportation barriers.

“Maternal child health really effects everyone,” said Maternal Child Health Program Coordinator Karen Ceballos. “It really helps them grown into being healthy adults and eventually it just creates a healthy community. Even though you might not have a little one at home but know someone who does.”

The WOW is ADA compliant and wheelchair accessible.

