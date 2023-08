Illinois schools top 2023 ‘Best Colleges In America’ list

(WIFR) - It’s hard to find colleges that combine quality and affordability.

To help out, the personal finance website Money.com analyzed dozens of data points, including graduation rates, cost of attendance, financial aid and alumni salaries, developing a star rating system of 736 colleges where tuition and time are a likely payoff.

Here’s a list of Illinois colleges with a rating of 4 stars or more:

5 stars - Northwestern University in Evanston, University of Chicago and University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign.

4 and a half stars - Bradley University in Peoria, Dominican University in River Forest, Elmhurst University, Illinois State University in Normal and Illinois Wesleyan University in Bloomington, Lake Forest College, Lewis University in Romeoville, Trinity Christian in Palos Heights, University of Illinois Chicago and Wheaton College.

4 stars - Augustana College in Rock Island, Aurora University, DePaul University in Chicago, Eastern Illinois University in Charleston, Judson College in Elgin, North Central College in Naperville, North Park University in Chicago, Northern Illinois University in DeKalb, Olivet Nazarene in Bourbonnais, Saint Xavier University in Chicago and Western Illinois University in Macomb.

The list shows each college’s acceptance rate, estimated full price of tuition and graduation rate.

Click here for the full list.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.