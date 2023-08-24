Charles Street road closures in Rockford expected through Sept. 18

Road work
Road work(MGN)
By Meghan Schobinger
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 10:38 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Reconstruction work on Charles Street from 28th Street to Parkside Avenue is underway.

Charles Street access is closed on all side streets through the area until Sept. 18. Detour routes are in place to redirect traffic around street closures.

Side road concrete and curb work is complete, however, the road’s reopening has been pushed back because of utility relocation delays. Mail service, deliveries, trash pickup and emergency services will not be interrupted during the closure. Businesses will also remain open during the construction project.

The next phase of construction will focus on driveway and sidewalk work, according to city officials.

Residents still have full access to their homes during the project except during pavement operations that directly impact access, in which case they will be notified by the city inspector or contractor representative before work is performed.

