Beloit man sentenced in human trafficking, child neglect case

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WIFR) - A 42-year-old Beloit man is sentenced this week for several convictions including human trafficking and child neglect.

Ieem Currie, received 22 and a half years in prison and 17 years of supervision for human trafficking, maintaining a house of prostitution, possession with intent to deliver cocaine, maintaining a drug trafficking place and child neglect.

Currie was found guilty in Oct. 2022.

Prosecutors said he solicited young women for prostitution in exchange for food, shelter and drugs all while on parole and GPS monitoring due to a previous conviction of first-degree sexual assault of a child.

During the time, he also exposed his young daughter to his lifestyle and allowed people who were under the influence to drive her to school.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.