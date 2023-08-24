Beloit man sentenced in human trafficking, child neglect case

Police said the shooter got the gun off the street.
Police said the shooter got the gun off the street.(PxHere)
By Meghan Schobinger
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 11:11 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WIFR) - A 42-year-old Beloit man is sentenced this week for several convictions including human trafficking and child neglect.

Ieem Currie, received 22 and a half years in prison and 17 years of supervision for human trafficking, maintaining a house of prostitution, possession with intent to deliver cocaine, maintaining a drug trafficking place and child neglect.

Currie was found guilty in Oct. 2022.

Prosecutors said he solicited young women for prostitution in exchange for food, shelter and drugs all while on parole and GPS monitoring due to a previous conviction of first-degree sexual assault of a child.

During the time, he also exposed his young daughter to his lifestyle and allowed people who were under the influence to drive her to school.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of attorney general Kwame Raoul from the Illinois attorney general government website.
Attorney General Kwame Raoul and 26 other attorneys general file an amicus brief with the Supreme Court, U.S. v Rahimi
Thomas Howie said he found this rat's foot in his soup at the Olive Garden in Warren, a suburb...
Man says he found a rat’s foot in his soup at Olive Garden, files lawsuit
Photo of the Machesney Park Town Center
Machesney Park Town Center grows its space as malls adapt to the evolving world
The first building is already complete, while work finishes up on the second
Luxury apartment complex due to open in Beloit
A burglar alarm sent four would-be burglars running Sunday, Aug. 20, after police say they...
Police search for suspects in attempted break-in at Tinker Swiss Cottage

Latest News

Kim Radostits is bringing one staff member and two students with her on the trip to D.C.
Oregon High School teachers, students head to the White House
Road work
Charles Street road closures in Rockford expected through Sept. 18
WIC on Wheels (WOW)
Maternal Child Health Advisory unveils mobile health unit in Boone County
Attorney General Kwame Raoul leads coalition to fight for domestic abuse survivors rights