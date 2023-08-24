Attorney General Kwame Raoul and 26 other attorney generals file an amicus brief with the Supreme Court, U.S. v Rahimi

STATELINE, Ill. (WIFR) - More than 20 Attorney Generals have filed an amicus brief in the case of the United States v. Rahimi after a Texas man believes his second amendment rights are being violated.

“Very afraid. I am very concerned that the Supreme Court is going to uphold the district courts strike down,” said Jennifer Cacciapaglia, with the city of Rockford and the manager of the Family Peace Center in Rockford.

In March of 2021, authorities say Zackey Rahimi, 23, from Texas violated a restraining order by owning several firearms. The order of protection went into effect after he was accused of assaulting his ex-girlfriend. Rahimi argued that the order violated his Second Amendment rights to the lower courts and the Fifth Circuit agreed.

“We have a situation here where survivors are already endangering themselves by attempting to leave a violent situation,” explains Caccaipaglia, “and if we do not do everything we can to remove weapons from the hands of those violent users.”

Illinois Attorney general Kwame Raoul and District of Columbia attorney general Brian Schwelb formed a coalition with 25 other attorney generals to ask the Supreme Court to reverse the lower courts decision. Their argument is that the ruling puts domestic abuse survivors at risk.

“Survivors will understand that this will remove a protection from them, so our fear as advocates and people doing this work in this community is that this will have a chilling effect on survivors seeking remedies in court,” Cacciapaglia explains.

She adds that domestic abuse can become one of the most lethal situations anybody an experience. She explains that 60% of mass shootings in the country are done by situations of domestic violence.

Cacciapaglia says it’s important to point out that there isn’t equal protection for survivors, especially among women. She says when you introduce a gun to that situation, a survivors likelihood of homicide increases by 500%.

“Regardless of the outcome of this case we are not going anywhere,” said Cacciapaglia, “We will stand with them, we will continue to fight and continue to try to hold oppressive systems and harmful systems accountable.”

23 News did reach out to legal experts to weigh in on both sides, but they were not available for comment at this time.

