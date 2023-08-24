Apple orchard owners prepare to open their doors for the season

By Conor Hollingsworth
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - As we move into the end of August, apple season is officially here.

Curran’s Orchard in Rockford is already open, with Valley Orchard in Cherry Valley and both Edward’s Apple Orchard locations due to open on Friday.

“Excellent crop of apples this year,” said Pat Curran, owner of Curran’s Apple Orchard.

Raoul Bergersen is also prepared for his orchard to open. His business, Valley Orchard, will enter its 46th year this fall.

“It’s a happy friendly place,” he said.

Whether you’re going for the fruit, or the atmosphere, you know what they say, an apple a day keeps the doctor away. So sorry docs, your waiting rooms could soon be empty.

“That’s the beauty of an orchard. We get apples that you can’t get in the store,” Curran said.

Both Curran and Bergersen have been in the orchard business for decades, treating each crop with care and attention.

“I’ve always enjoyed growing and producing something from the land if you will, and I still enjoy it,” Bergersen said.

If you’re looking for a certain type of apple you should know, each type grows at different times of the season. Typically, the season starts off with Zestar before moving into types like Honeycrisp or Fuji. The apples at the start of the fall usually don’t keep for as long as the ones grown later on. This is due to the genetic make up of the apple. However, there are new types of apples, like Sweet Maia’s that are coming into bloom earlier on in the season, and last for a while even though it’s early.

“Sweet Maia, in my opinion, is one of the best early apples I’ve ever tasted or tried,” Bergersen said.

But there is more to these orchards than just apples. Valley Orchard specializes in baked goods like pies and turnovers. Curran’s has many gift items like jams, jellies and salsa’s. All of them though, include activities for the whole family.

“One of the things we’ve got that is pretty neat is called the apple slingshot. It’s really a balloon launcher, we fire apples at a target in a field and if you hit the bullseye you win a dozen donuts,” Curran said.

Below is a list of local orchards and their opening dates:

  • Curran’s Orchard: Now open, 6385 Kilburn Ave. in Rockford
  • Valley Orchard: Friday, Aug. 25, 811 E. State St. in Cherry Valley
  • Edward’s Apple Orchard: Friday, Aug. 25, 7061 Centerville Rd. in Poplar Grove, and 8218 Cemetery Rd. in Winnebago
  • BerryView Orchard: Saturday, Aug. 26, 7504 W Midtown Rd. in Mt. Morris
  • Thyme and Again Farm: Saturday, Sept. 16, 10944 IL-2 in Rockford

