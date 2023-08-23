Stateline could topple records with extreme temperatures Wednesday, Thursday

ROCKFORD, IL (WIFR) - Our record high temperature for August 23 was 101 degrees set in 1936. The high Wednesday is expected to reach the century mark, with a good chance of setting a new record.

Dewpoints will be in the low 80s/upper 70s this afternoon. This combination makes for extremely dangerous conditions - pushing heat index values to the 105- to 115-degree range.

We won’t escape the heat Wednesday night, and feels-like temperatures won’t dip below 90 degrees until after midnight Thursday morning. That’s when our overnight low temperatures will be a (not-so-cool) 78 degrees.

Thursday could also topple the record high of 102 degrees set in 1947 as we expect highs to be around a hundred again.

The extreme heat slightly recedes Thursday evening as a cold front from Lake Michigan enters our region lowering our overnight lows to the upper 60s.

Highs on Friday are in the mid 80s but will still be a bit muggy as dewpoints will be in the upper 60s.

The weekend brings in much nicer weather with sunshine and highs in the upper 70s. This gives us a much needed break from the heat.

