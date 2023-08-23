Rockford Park District pushes through the heat

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Temperatures are expected to pass 100 degrees Wednesday and Thursday, but it could feel as hot as 115 degrees with heat indices.

Outdoor sports and recreation near the Stateline have already been affected and the Rockford Park District is no exception.

At this time, horse riding lessons at Lockwood Park have been cancelled for Wednesday. Both the women’s soccer league and the raptor youth soccer league have been cancelled due to extreme heat, the women’s on Wednesday and the youth on Thursday. Both events were scheduled to take place at Mercy health sportscore two.

The National Weather Service warns of temperatures not seen in the area in more than a decade. Rockford Park District Operations Director Amy McIntyre says the decision to cancel or postpone more outdoor events remains up in the air.

“We don’t ever want to cancel, that’s what we enjoy, having fun, and that’s what we’re here to provide,” said McIntyre, “From our buddy baseball program, that is scheduled for Wednesday night to our softball league, those types of programs are what we are looking at making program changes to.”

McIntyre says the park district will be providing water to program participants as well as encouraging more frequent breaks.

Although many near the Stateline chose to spend their Tuesday night indoors, one weekly Rockford event decides to stick it out, giving the people of Rockford a Tuesday favorite.

“We take the safety of our patrons and staff very seriously, being that it’s going to be cooler, a little bit cooler than the next 2 days. The next 2 days are going to be brutal; we would have cancelled in a heartbeat,” said Dan Erwin, Nicholas Conservatory and Gardens facility manager.

Food truck Tuesday continues its tradition, not being phased by the heat. Erwin helps coordinate the event and says some trucks have business they can’t afford to lose.

“The food trucks are small business owners and they’ve got staff and that too, so they’re looking out for their staff,” said Erwin, “We did check in with them yesterday and we also gave them the option and said ‘hey, if you want to opt out, if your trailer’s going to be too hot for you or your staff, by all means’ and everybody was in.”

According to the CDC, an average of 702 heat related deaths occur each year. Professionals recommend spending as little time as possible outdoors and to seek shade if you must go outside.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.