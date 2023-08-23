Police search for suspects in attempted break-in at Tinker Swiss Cottage

By Jim Hagerty
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 7:42 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Tinker Swiss Cottage Museum in Rockford reopened Monday, a day after police say four people tried to break into the main building over the weekend.

The incident unfolded at around 3 a.m., Sunday. The suspects, believed to be females in their late teens or early 20s, fled from the nearly 160-year-old building when a burglar alarm sounded.

Executive Director Samantha Hochmann said the suspects smashed glass in a door of the building’s conservatory, tore a screen, and damaged a staircase before they ran away.

Hochmann said because the former home of Robert Tinker is armed with a high-tech security system, the would-be thieves did not get inside.

“We filed a police report,” Hochmann said. “We hope to catch the folks who did this but it’s kind of up in the air. If somebody does know something, we encourage you to send your tips to the Rockford Park District Police Department.”

Hochmann added that her staff is working closely with police and will be pursuing criminal charges.

The Rockford Park District Police can be reached at 815-966-2900.

