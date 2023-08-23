Parents monitor children’s phones in light of sex charges against Rockford-area teachers

By Jim Hagerty
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 6:16 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - As kids head back to school, local parents and law enforcement experts are taking extra precautions to make sure the apps on the phones their children are using are safe, especially in light of recent sex crimes filed against two area teachers.

Experts say any texting app on any smartphone can be a way for predators to communicate with children. Snapchat, Facebook Messenger, Instagram, even FaceTime, are free and easy to use for anyone to use. Even scheduling apps like Saturn, designed to help kids keep school schedules straight, can leave a child vulnerable to unwanted messages. That is why parents say monitoring who their kids are communicating with is the best way to keep them safe.

“It can only be friends, of course,” stateline parent Savon Blosser said about who can communicate with her daughter. “I monitor her texts. We can go in and read her texts. And she knows she can only email her teachers.”

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of the Machesney Park Town Center
Machesney Park Town Center grows its space as malls adapt to the evolving world
Michael Widolff was last seen Aug. 14 at his West Brooklyn home in Lee County.
MISSING: Lee County man reported missing, endangered
Hit and run crash
Bicyclist hit on Cunningham Road in Rockford; investigation underway
Garbage, recycling and yard waste removal services
Rock River Disposal implements early pick-up for garbage, yard waste
Fred VanVleet
Portion of Pierpont Avenue to be renamed in Fred VanVleet’s honor

Latest News

Parents take extra precautions to keep kids safe from predators who lurk on smartphone apps
Excessive Heat
FIRST ALERT: EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING!
FIRST ALERT: EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING!
Aaron's Wednesday Morning Forecast--8/23/23
Temperatures are expected to pass 100 degrees Wednesday and Thursday, but it could feel as hot...
Rockford Park District pushes through the heat