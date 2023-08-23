High-risk groups advised to wear face masks, some experts say

FILE - Some experts say it may be time for high-risk individuals to mask up again.
FILE - Some experts say it may be time for high-risk individuals to mask up again.(MGN)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 7:39 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - It might be time to dig out your face masks again.

A growing number of experts say high-risk individuals should mask up.

The experts are warning high-risk individuals and their caretakers to take precautions in crowds amid a recent uptick in COVID-19 hospitalizations.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention does not have a broad policy for adopting masks.

The agency does recommend universal masking where the virus is at high levels, but nowhere in the country has reached that threshold yet.

About 85 counties were in the medium threshold for reporting COVID-19 cases with a quarter of those in Florida.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Widolff was last seen Aug. 14 at his West Brooklyn home in Lee County.
MISSING: Lee County man reported missing, endangered
Garbage, recycling and yard waste removal services
Rock River Disposal implements early pick-up for garbage, yard waste
Hit and run crash
Bicyclist hit on Cunningham Road in Rockford; investigation underway
Fred VanVleet
Portion of Pierpont Avenue to be renamed in Fred VanVleet’s honor
Photo of the Machesney Park Town Center
Machesney Park Town Center grows its space as malls adapt to the evolving world

Latest News

Rudy Giuliani says he is going to Georgia on Wednesday to turn himself in. (Credit: CNN...
Rudy Giuliani: 'I'm going to Georgia'
Excessive Heat
FIRST ALERT: EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING!
Boxley appears in court for a preliminary examination.
Man allegedly lit on fire by ex-wife testifies in court
Journalists film the live telecast of spacecraft Chandrayaan-3 landing on the moon at ISRO's...
India becomes the fourth country to successfully land a spacecraft on the moon
FIRST ALERT: EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING!
Aaron's Wednesday Morning Forecast--8/23/23