Countdown to Kickoff: South Beloit excited about depth, roster size heading into season

The Sobos kick things off against Hiawatha in week one
By Michael Tilka
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 7:49 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
SOUTH BELOIT, Ill. (WIFR) - It’s not often that 8-player football teams have depth to rely on, but South Beloit is confident in the roster they have this season.

“We have a lot people this year,” senior QB Kaden Myhres said. “We have around 40 first of all and everyone’s just been dialed in from the beginning of the first practice, we’re all just locked in, we really want to make it somewhere this year.”

Since moving to 8-player in 2020-21, the Sobos have reached the postseason in each possible year. However, South Beloit has yet to win a playoff game since the move. Last season, South Beloit lost to West Central 72-16 in the opening round as the Heat went on to win the state title.

“We were forced to play some young guys last year,” South Beloit head coach Jim Morrow said. “But those young guys were forced to grow and play hard and transform themselves a little bit.”

Along with a good number of returning players, South Beloit also brings back running back Noah Zwerenz who missed nearly all of last season due to injury.

“It feels good to be back, prove a lot of people wrong, and show a lot of college coaches what I have,” Zwerenz said.

