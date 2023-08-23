Countdown to Kickoff: Orangeville looks to rebound from 1-8 campaign

ORANGEVILLE, Ill. (WIFR) - No one has had an offseason quite like Orangeville football this year. The Broncos not only had to search for a head coach for the fourth straight year, but the team also wasn’t sure what their roster would look like.

Earlier this year, Orangeville and Aquin petitioned the I8FA multiple times to compete as a co-op. While the organization approved a co-op for 2024, the I8FA turned down the co-op for 2023 citing that schedules had already been set for the year.

All that aside, the Broncos are looking to rebound from a season where the reigning 8-player runner-up squad went 1-8 on the year. Although with roster numbers up and a new mentality, new head coach Scott Jones understands that it takes only one offseason to change things.

“We won one, two games depending on how you look, this year I think we’re going to go very far so it doesn’t take much to change up, you lose a couple seniors, you have a couple freshmen, you have a great season, it’s kind of fun, it’s dynamic,” Jones said.

