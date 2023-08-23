Countdown to Kickoff: Orangeville looks to rebound from 1-8 campaign

The Broncos have high expectations as they play their final year before co-oping with Aquin in 2024
By Michael Tilka
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 5:43 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORANGEVILLE, Ill. (WIFR) - No one has had an offseason quite like Orangeville football this year. The Broncos not only had to search for a head coach for the fourth straight year, but the team also wasn’t sure what their roster would look like.

Earlier this year, Orangeville and Aquin petitioned the I8FA multiple times to compete as a co-op. While the organization approved a co-op for 2024, the I8FA turned down the co-op for 2023 citing that schedules had already been set for the year.

All that aside, the Broncos are looking to rebound from a season where the reigning 8-player runner-up squad went 1-8 on the year. Although with roster numbers up and a new mentality, new head coach Scott Jones understands that it takes only one offseason to change things.

“We won one, two games depending on how you look, this year I think we’re going to go very far so it doesn’t take much to change up, you lose a couple seniors, you have a couple freshmen, you have a great season, it’s kind of fun, it’s dynamic,” Jones said.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of the Machesney Park Town Center
Machesney Park Town Center grows its space as malls adapt to the evolving world
Michael Widolff was last seen Aug. 14 at his West Brooklyn home in Lee County.
MISSING: Lee County man reported missing, endangered
Hit and run crash
Bicyclist hit on Cunningham Road in Rockford; investigation underway
Garbage, recycling and yard waste removal services
Rock River Disposal implements early pick-up for garbage, yard waste
Fred VanVleet
Portion of Pierpont Avenue to be renamed in Fred VanVleet’s honor

Latest News

Countdown to Kickoff: Hononegah not only returns top talent, but head coach as well
Countdown to Kickoff: Hononegah not only returns top talent, but head coach as well
South Beloit hosted Easton Valley from Iowa Friday night.
Countdown to Kickoff: South Beloit excited about depth, roster size heading into season
White Sox fire GM Rick Hahn and Executive Vice President Kenny Williams
Fred VanVleet
Portion of Pierpont Avenue to be renamed in Fred VanVleet’s honor