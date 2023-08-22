Three people, one dog rescued from Rockford house fire

Magnolia Street fire
Magnolia Street fire(Rockford Fire Department)
By Marta Berglund
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 7:25 AM CDT
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - An adult, two children and a dog were rescued from a house fire early Tuesday morning.

The fire started around 4 a.m. in the 1400 block of Magnolia Street, on the southeast side of Rockford. Multiple ambulances and fire engines were on the scene for just under two hours.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. It’s not known at this time how badly the home was damaged.

