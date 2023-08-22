Study shows US malls are adapting, not dying

FILE - A new market analysis reveals many malls now report strong occupancy levels, along with bigger crowds than even before the pandemic.(Pixabay)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 7:25 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
(CNN) - Malls appear to be adapting to a new retail environment and, in many cases, with success.

A new market analysis revealed many malls now report strong occupancy levels, along with bigger crowds than even before the pandemic.

A Coresight Research study shows foot traffic in more affluent areas, so-called higher-tier malls, was up by 12% last year compared to 2019. Inside lower-tier malls, shopper levels were up 10%.

Both mall categories are seeing annual growth rates from 5% to 9%.

Coresight points to occupancy levels as a key indicator of a mall’s health, with anything above 92% considered very good.

Top-tier malls last year were more than 95% leased with lower-end malls just shy of 90%.

The study points to retailers’ marketing through both a physical and online presence as a major factor in mall growth.

