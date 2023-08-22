Rockford man in custody after stealing gun, firing during argument

By Marta Berglund
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 7:53 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Julian Scott, 27, of Rockford is in custody following a shooting incident on the city’s south side early Saturday morning.

Rockford Police say Scott got into an argument with someone in the 700 block of S. 4th Street. He left, only to return and fire shots into the apartment.

No one was hurt. Officers say the gun Scott used was reported stolen. He was eventually arrested, and now faces several charges. Those charges are: reckless discharge of a firearm, possession of a stolen firearm, unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, criminal trespass to a residence and aggravated assault.

Previous charges against him include domestic battery and child endangerment.

