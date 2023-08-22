Report: Prime Video cancels ‘A League of Their Own’ citing actor, writer strikes

(WIFR) - Amazon Prime’s “A League of Their Own,” has been canceled, multiple sources report this week.

According to the entertainment magazine, Variety, the cancelation was made in part due to recent Writers Guild of America and Screen Actors Guild strikes over contracts.

Sources told Variety because of the strike, the renewed four-episode season two debut nearly three years after the series launch in 2022.

The show’s co-creator Abbi Jacobson visited the Forest City in July 2022 for the 30th anniversary of the Penny Marshall movie starring Gena Davis, Rosie O’Donnell, Madonna, Megan Cavanagh and Tom Hanks.

Jackson confirmed the cancelation via social media, commending the show’s cast and crew saying “What luck I have had to get to tell these stories,” alongside disappointment in Amazon’s decision to no longer move forward with production.

