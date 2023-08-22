Portion of Pierpont Avenue to be renamed in Fred VanVleet’s honor

Fred VanVleet
By Marta Berglund
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 10:30 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Pierpont Avenue from School Street to Avon Street will soon be renamed in honor of Fred VanVleet.

Rockford City Council approved the name change, proposed by Tamir Bell, Monday night. The street will be known as Fred VanVleet Way.

VanVleet recently signed a three-year, $128 million contract with the Houston Rockets, making him the highest-paid undrafted NBA player in history. Previously, he played seven seasons with the Toronto Raptors.

A timeline for when the roadway will be renamed has not yet been released.

