MISSING: Lee County man reported missing, endangered

Michael Widolff was last seen Aug. 14 at his West Brooklyn home in Lee County.
Michael Widolff was last seen Aug. 14 at his West Brooklyn home in Lee County.(Lee County Sheriff's Office)
By Meghan Schobinger
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 10:28 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEE COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help in the search for a local missing man.

Michael Widolff, 64, was last seen Aug. 14 at his residence in West Brooklyn, lll.

Michael is described as a caucasian male, 5′9 and weighing roughly 160lbs. He’s known to travel the area and is an outdoorsman, with a pilot’s license.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts can call the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 815-284-6631.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hotel guest Michelle Griese says she saw a snake slithering down the hallway before it went...
Mom finds snakes while staying at Wisconsin hotel with 4-year-old son
Garbage, recycling and yard waste removal services
Rock River Disposal implements early pick-up for garbage, yard waste
Hundreds of people line up along the Rock River and at Prairie Street Brewing Company to see...
Creative rafters travel the Rock River in ‘Anything That Floats’
motorcycle crash graphic.
Two seriously injured in motorcycle crash in Rockford
FILE - Some fast-food restaurants may not take cash in the future.
Fast-food company looking at electronic only payments

Latest News

Fred VanVleet
Portion of Pierpont Avenue to be renamed in Fred VanVleet’s honor
Julian Scott
Rockford man in custody after stealing gun, firing during argument
Magnolia Street fire
Three people, one dog rescued from Rockford house fire
Tuesday Morning
FIRST ALERT: HEAT AND HUMIDITY EXPAND TODAY