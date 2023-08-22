Machesney Park Town Center grows its space as malls adapt to the evolving world

MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - Some financial experts started predicting the demise of shopping centers many years ago.

The pandemic was almost the nail in the coffin but some malls evolved to find success on a different level.

According to the National League of Cities, more than 12,000 retail stores permanently closed in 2020. However, researchers with the firm Coresight say some of those companies saw at least a few of their worries go away as malls transformed their working plans.

“Malls have to adapt. They have to exercise flexibility and adaptability “...in order to continue to survive,” said James Richter II, the administrator for the Village of Machesney Park.

Since major online retailers like Amazon and eBay made their debut, big brands like Target, Macy’s and JC Penny battled for loyalty from shoppers. Those game plans set off alarms for shopping malls.

“Communities like Machesney Park are having to find creative ways to repurpose malls to make sure that space doesn’t go dark. It doesn’t stay dark,” explains Richter.

Richter says the old mall is one of many in the process of being re-imagined. Soon, the more than 500,000 square foot space will house a therapeutic day school, a $7 million storage facility, Top Dogs Pizza, Starbucks and medical storage company.

“I think you have to have an aggressive strategy in terms of seeking who is moving out there, who is expanding and you have to knock on a lot of doors and make a lot of cold calls to approach everybody,” said Richter.

According to Coresight Research, malls that transformed saw a nearly 10% rise in occupancy levels and bigger crows even before the pandemic. Richter believes for mall owners, the key is flexibility.

“Take the opportunity if you’re a business. There’s a couple lots left on the east side. Please invest in them and we welcome them to Machesney Park,” said Mayor Steve Johnson of Machesney Park.

“I think the community is happy to see us doing something with it and moving forward,” Richter recalls.

He says 75% of the town center is occupied, but the village needs more businesses to fill the space and grow with Machesney.

