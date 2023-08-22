Luxury apartment complex due to open in Beloit

The first building is already complete, while work finishes up on the second
By Conor Hollingsworth
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 6:02 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
BELOIT, Wis. (WIFR) - Just across the state border in Beloit, leaders hope to see a plethora of people moving in, as luxury apartment complex, Wright and Wagner lofts, is set to open its doors.

The $20 million complex was developed by Hendricks Commercial Properties. It sits right on the Rock River, steps away from downtown Beloit and ABC Supply Stadium.

“Being able to walk downtown to a coffee shop or stay out late enjoying the nightlife and entertainment while enjoying everything with parks and family atmosphere that Beloit offers,” said new tenant Ryan Rydell.

Moving into Beloit is becoming more and more popular. The complex is already at 80% capacity.

“We have the quartz counter tops, delta fixtures, and stainless steel throughout,” said Hendricks Real Estate Manager, Karen Niffenegger.

Formerly the Wright and Wagner Dairy site, the building pays homage to its past. Rydell says when people move into places like this, it benefits the entire region.

“The wonderful thing is that we’re still close enough to Rockford where people who live in Rockford get to enjoy Beloit, and I get to enjoy Rockford whenever I want,” he said.

