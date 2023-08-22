Lee County man reported missing, endangered

LEE COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help in the search for a local missing man.

Michael Widolff, 64, was last seen Aug. 14 at his residence in West Brooklyn, lll.

Michael is described as a caucasian male, 5′9 and weighing roughly 160lbs. He’s known to travel the area and is an outdoorsman, with a pilot’s license.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts can call the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 815-284-6631.

