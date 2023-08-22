Intense heat wave to begin Tuesday

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Stateline was treated to just about a perfect Monday in the weather department.

Temperatures reached the lower to middle 80s areawide, but more noticeable was the drop in humidity compared to Sunday. The relief is to be brief, though, as heat and humidity are to stage a dramatic comeback starting Tuesday.

Winds are to shift to the south Tuesday. That, combined with full sunshine expected, will allow temperatures to surge into the middle 90s.

With humidity also expected to be climbing, heat indices may reach 105° or higher. For that reason, Heat Advisories and Excessive Heat Warnings are in place for Tuesday.

Things go from bad to worse on Wednesday and Thursday. Since we’ll be starting off each day warmer in the morning, we’ll have less ground to cover while heating up during the day, especially with stronger southwesterly winds in place. Temperatures both Wednesday and Thursday are to reach near or slightly above 100°, and heat index values are to climb even more.

Not surprisingly, Excessive Heat Watches and Warnings are in effect for the entire area both days.

Heat of this magnitude is dangerous, and could be potentially life-threatening. That’s why it’s important to adhere to the following safety tips.

Of the tips listed above, it’s imperative to emphasize the “Look Before You Lock”. With air temperatures in the middle 90s, like those expected Tuesday, it’ll be 114° in just ten minutes inside a closed car. That’s why it’s so critically important to not leave children or pets inside a car during this kind of heat, as it could be deadly, and very quickly at that.

