Hot weather can disrupt TV signals

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - If you found it difficult to find any TV signal Tuesday, it might not be your equipment’s fault. The atmosphere may be to blame.

Television stations send radio waves, at certain frequencies, through the air. Those waves are captured by your receiver within your television set. Because the earth is curved, and signals don’t bend with that curve, some of the waves go into space.

The process normally works well and you can get your favorite station.

But during certain times and atmospheric conditions, like high pressure and high heat, our atmosphere allows waves to bounce and be redirected toward the ground. Scientists call that tropospheric ducting.

Typically, when air rises, it cools down. But under certain conditions, like the ones mentioned above, it can heat back up and become a reflector for radio waves. It’s known as temperature inversion, and it usually happens early in the morning or just after sunset.

Tuesday morning, we had a temperature inversion in our atmosphere which allowed radio waves on the same frequency from Milwaukee to enter our region. They canceled out some of the radio waves from our local stations.

Think of your receiver as a doorway. Most of the time, only one person can walk through a doorway unimpeded. But on Tuesday, we had two people trying to enter the doorway - shoulder to shoulder - stopping both of them from entering.

With the heat and high pressure sticking around through Thursday, we could see a few more instances of tropospheric ducting. If you don’t want to miss any of the 23 News First Alert team’s forecasts, you can always find us on our app or website.

