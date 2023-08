ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Mainly sunny today with highs in the low 90′s and a heat index of 100 degrees. Excessive Heat Warnings take hold tomorrow with highs near record territory of 100 degrees. Feel like numbers could top out 105 - 115 degrees. Much the same to play out on Thursday. Much cooler with low humidity on Saturday and Sunday.

