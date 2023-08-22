FIRST ALERT: Excessive Heat Warning in place Wednesday and Thursday

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A massive heat wave is gripping much of the Central United States early this week, and the Stateline is set to get in on the action on Wednesday.

As expected, the National Weather Service has upgraded Excessive Heat Watches to Excessive Heat Warnings for the entire region for Wednesday and Thursday, as it’s looking increasingly likely that heat indices are to reach between 105° and 115° each afternoon.

As expected, Excessive Heat Watches have been upgraded to Warnings areawide for both Wednesday and Thursday.

Heat indices of 110° or greater are possible both Wednesday and Thursday.

Sunshine is to dominate each of these next two days, and southwesterly winds are to howl. When all’s said and done, air temperatures are forecast to reach 101° each day, which would mark the hottest temperatures seen here since 2012.

Sunshine and southwesterly winds will send temperatures soaring both Wednesday and Thursday.

It’s critically important to take the heat seriously. Should time need to be spent outdoors, be sure to hydrate often, to wear lightweight, light colored clothing, and to see shade whenever possible.

Furthermore, it’s important to be mindful of our pets while walking them. Try your best to get the walks in early in the day or after the sun goes down. Also, keep the pets away from paved surfaces whenever possible. With air temperatures at 100°, concrete surfaces will be closer to 130° and asphalt surfaces may reach 140°. At such temperatures, paw burns could occur in only a matter of a minute or two.

For as hot as the air will be, pavement will be even hotter.

The heat begins to break on Friday, with much more significant relief on tap for the weekend.

