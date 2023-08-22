Expect overnight delays on I-39 during construction

Intermittent lane closures
Intermittent lane closures(MGN)
By Meghan Schobinger
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 11:53 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHERRY VALLEY, Ill. (WIFR) - Divers who use I-39 should expect delays this week while crews work on the Perryville Road bridge.

Temporary closures between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. will occur through Thursday, Aug. 24 on I-39 at Perryville Road.

Traffic in both directions will be stopped for up to 20 minutes at a time. There is no detour route for this project.

Motorists should prepare for delays and allow for extra travel time through the area or use alternate routes when available.

The new bridge is expected to be completed by Dec. 1.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hotel guest Michelle Griese says she saw a snake slithering down the hallway before it went...
Mom finds snakes while staying at Wisconsin hotel with 4-year-old son
Garbage, recycling and yard waste removal services
Rock River Disposal implements early pick-up for garbage, yard waste
Hundreds of people line up along the Rock River and at Prairie Street Brewing Company to see...
Creative rafters travel the Rock River in ‘Anything That Floats’
motorcycle crash graphic.
Two seriously injured in motorcycle crash in Rockford
FILE - Some fast-food restaurants may not take cash in the future.
Fast-food company looking at electronic only payments

Latest News

Fred VanVleet
Portion of Pierpont Avenue to be renamed in Fred VanVleet’s honor
Michael Widolff was last seen Aug. 14 at his West Brooklyn home in Lee County.
MISSING: Lee County man reported missing, endangered
Julian Scott
Rockford man in custody after stealing gun, firing during argument
Magnolia Street fire
Three people, one dog rescued from Rockford house fire