Expect overnight delays on I-39 during construction

CHERRY VALLEY, Ill. (WIFR) - Divers who use I-39 should expect delays this week while crews work on the Perryville Road bridge.

Temporary closures between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. will occur through Thursday, Aug. 24 on I-39 at Perryville Road.

Traffic in both directions will be stopped for up to 20 minutes at a time. There is no detour route for this project.

Motorists should prepare for delays and allow for extra travel time through the area or use alternate routes when available.

The new bridge is expected to be completed by Dec. 1.

