Countdown to kickoff: Polo looks to build off momentum from last season

POLO, Ill. (WIFR) - Polo is coming off a 9-3 season where they finished second in the conference. They won they’re last seven straight games until they lost in the Semis. The year prior they went 13-0 and won the 8-man state title.

Coach Ted Alston says they have a tough schedule playing mostly playoff teams but they’re ready to get back to the state championship. “We’re thinking week in and week out it’s going to be a battle for us,” Coach said.

Coach Alston said the team has come back in better shape in the offseason. “The seniors who really committed themselves in the off-season have come back in tremendous shape and look really good right now,” Alston says, “Our sophomores have grown a huge amount since last year as freshmen they were kind of lost, and now they look like football players.”

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.