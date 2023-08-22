Countdown to kickoff: Polo looks to build off momentum from last season

The Marcos open their season against Peoria Heights August 25th
By Gia Lanci
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 11:17 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POLO, Ill. (WIFR) - Polo is coming off a 9-3 season where they finished second in the conference. They won they’re last seven straight games until they lost in the Semis. The year prior they went 13-0 and won the 8-man state title.

Coach Ted Alston says they have a tough schedule playing mostly playoff teams but they’re ready to get back to the state championship. “We’re thinking week in and week out it’s going to be a battle for us,” Coach said.

Coach Alston said the team has come back in better shape in the offseason. “The seniors who really committed themselves in the off-season have come back in tremendous shape and look really good right now,” Alston says, “Our sophomores have grown a huge amount since last year as freshmen they were kind of lost, and now they look like football players.”

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

motorcycle crash graphic.
Two seriously injured in motorcycle crash in Rockford
Hotel guest Michelle Griese says she saw a snake slithering down the hallway before it went...
Mom finds snakes while staying at Wisconsin hotel with 4-year-old son
The family of 33-year-old Lamar Bell want answers and clarity after Illinois State Police...
Lamar Bell’s mother questions state police about his death
An Auburn High School teacher was taken into custody Friday on grooming charges.
Former Rockford high school teacher charged with grooming
Three weeks after a Rockford man died of a medical emergency during a traffic stop in Rockford,...
ISP: Lamar Bell had lethal amount of cocaine in system

Latest News

Amboy using last season as motivation for this season
Countdown to kickoff: Amboy shoots for state title after runner-up finish and only losing one senior
Dixon’s coming back this season with a ‘new philosophy’
Countdown to kickoff: Dixon’s coming back this season with a ‘new philosophy’
Boylan Football
Countdown to Kickoff: Boylan not resting on their laurels after outright NIC-10 title
Countdown to Kickoff: Du-Pec anchored by both lines heading into 2023
Countdown to kickoff: Du-Pec anchored by both lines heading into 2023