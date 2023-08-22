Countdown to kickoff: Dixon’s coming back this season with a ‘new philosophy’

The Dukes open their season in a conference matchup against Stillman Valley
By Gia Lanci
Published: Aug. 21, 2023
DIXON, Ill. (WIFR) - Dixon is coming off a 6-4 season where they finished 4th in the BNC. They were knocked out of the playoffs last season in the first round in an overtime loss 42-36 by Rochelle. They haven’t made it past the first round of playoffs since 2017.

This year the changes implemented by the coaching staff have really made a difference in their preseason. “We’ve got a new strength and conditioning coach that’s been with us for a year with a little different philosophy. So hopefully we’ll see the benefits of how we’ve been training,” says head coach Jared Shaner, " Our philosophy is training better athletes.”

