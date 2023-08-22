Countdown to kickoff: Amboy shoots for state title after runner-up finish and only losing one senior

AMBOY, Ill. (WIFR) - The Clippers are coming off a 10-3 season where they made it all the way to the state championship where they fell in a heartbreaker 44-36. Two seasons ago they made it to state semis but weren’t as successful as last season. But this year the goal is to come out on top. Every player from their run to the state championship last season has returned this season except for one.

The memory of last season has stayed fresh in their minds and they head into this season using that as motivation. “They’ve been in the weight room all summer long and they wrote the score of the game on the mirrors and they’ve been wanting to get back out here and get back at it,” Head coach Scott Payne said.

“We’ve always said we don’t want to feel the way we did at the end of last season ever again. We know what to prepare for,” Senior Brennan Blaine said.

