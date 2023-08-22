Bicyclist hit on Cunningham Road in Winnebago; investigation underway

Hit and run crash
Hit and run crash(MGN)
By Meghan Schobinger
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 1:18 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department is asking the public to help find a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run over the weekend.

Authorities say the crash happened around 11 a.m. Sunday in the 9500 block of Cunningham Road in Winnebago, Ill.

First responders found a 60-year-old man in the ditch suffering from serious injuries and say the man was riding his bike eastbound when he was hit by an eastbound vehicle.

The man was taken to a local hospital for treatment and is in critical condition. Anyone with information is encouraged to call the sheriff’s department at 815-282-2600 or Crime Stoppers at 815-963-7867.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of attorney general Kwame Raoul from the Illinois attorney general government website.
Attorney General Kwame Raoul and 26 other attorneys general file an amicus brief with the Supreme Court, U.S. v Rahimi
Thomas Howie said he found this rat's foot in his soup at the Olive Garden in Warren, a suburb...
Man says he found a rat’s foot in his soup at Olive Garden, files lawsuit
Photo of the Machesney Park Town Center
Machesney Park Town Center grows its space as malls adapt to the evolving world
The first building is already complete, while work finishes up on the second
Luxury apartment complex due to open in Beloit
A burglar alarm sent four would-be burglars running Sunday, Aug. 20, after police say they...
Police search for suspects in attempted break-in at Tinker Swiss Cottage

Latest News

Health expert explains what will help you if you're trying to quit smoking or vaping.
How to navigate your journey to quit smoking
Kids Cinema Saturday
Rockford’s Coronado will be filled with red for a free movie
Animal cruelty
Rockford man found guilty of aggravated cruelty to animals
RRVBC Blood Mobile
New blood mobile makes first stop in Rochelle
Illinois colleges top Money.com best list 2023
Illinois schools top 2023 ‘Best Colleges In America’ list