Bicyclist hit on Cunningham Road in Rockford; investigation underway

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department is asking the public to help find a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run over the weekend.

Authorities say the crash happened around 11 a.m. Sunday in the 9500 block of Cunningham Road in Rockford.

First responders found a 60-year-old man in the ditch suffering from serious injuries and say the man was riding his bike eastbound when he was hit by an eastbound vehicle.

The man was taken to a local hospital for treatment and is in critical condition. Anyone with information is encouraged to call the sheriff’s department at 815-282-2600 or Crime Stoppers at 815-963-7867.

