Experts urge vaccinations for kids

MADISON, Wis. (WIFR) - It’s back to school time and many parents are scrambling to get their students up to date on vaccinations.

When the COVID-19 vaccines first came out a few years ago, some parents across the state and in the Rockford area delayed getting them for their children because of safety concerns but experts say that might not be the case now.

Dr. James Conway with UW Health says during the pandemic these concerns made parents reluctant to other vaccinations. Now, people inquiring about the COVID vaccines helps lead them to fulfilling their other immunization requirements.

“The questions and doubts about the COVID vaccine really have gone back to being just specificity about the COVID vaccine, and so we’ve actually seen nationally and even internationally, a real appetite for people to get caught up on all the other routine vaccines,” he said.

Dr. Andrew Zasada with OSF Saint Anthony Medical Center says schools have required immunizations for decades and they truly can save lives.

He says he’s actually grateful to not see an uptick in scared parents or those who refuse to vaccinate their children. In fact, he believes most parents know it is best to do so.

“If you don’t vaccinate your child, your child may get sick,” Zasada said. “Plus, your child may become a carrier and spread the disease elsewhere. I mean vaccines work if we all get vaccinated at the same time.”

He says everyone can keep healthy this school year by getting at least 8 hours of sleep, wash hands frequently and eating healthy.

Vaccinations required for students include tetanus, polio and mumps. For a full list of required vaccinations and when they should be completed. click here.

Dr. James Conway with UW Health says many parents come in curious about the COVID vaccines available, wondering if they’re safe for their children.

He says during the pandemic these concerns made parents reluctant to other vaccinations. Now, people inquiring about the COVID vaccines helps lead them to fulfilling their other immunization requirements.

“The questions and doubts about the COVID vaccine really have gone back to being just specificity about the COVID vaccine, and so we’ve actually seen nationally and even internationally, a real appetite for people to get caught up on all the other routine vaccines,” Conway said.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.