Stateline schools enact heat safety plans for students, athletes

(WIFR) - Schools across the stateline have either already started, will start or its athletic season has kicked off, and with temperatures reaching blistering levels this week, many wonder how schools are tackling it all.

Heat indexes are set to soar, with temperatures reaching scorching levels this week. The big question is, how to handle the heat if you’re in the classroom or on the practice fields.

“August is always hot. It’s always a brutal month, so it’s always going to be something that’s a challenge,” said Dawn Williamson, the athletic director of 205 Rockford Public Schools.

August, in general, can be a hot month, but this week a heat wave is blazing across the region forcing many schools to deal with, and prepare for, record temperatures.

“Typically at this time of year PE is always outside, so again we’ll make that decision based on age of students, based on time of day,” Wendy Schardt said, Tri-County Christian School administrator.

“Our high schools have athletic trainers there...Trying to make sure everybody is doing the right thing in terms of hydrating, going inside if necessary, shortening practices and all that,” said Isaiah Johnson, the Rockford Christian Schools athletic director.

According to the National Weather Service, this week will likely produce the biggest heat wave in the stateline since 2012. Alongside this, heat index values are tracking to be bear 105 and 110 degrees. School districts across the region like Rockford, Freeport and Boylan must take steps to ensure student health is top priority.

“They got some shade, they got some water and we’ll monitor as the day goes on,” Johnsons explains.

Boylan Catholic High School’s principal, Chris Rozanski wants parents and athletes to know he has their back.

“With the extreme heat advisory in effect tomorrow through Thursday, Boylan Catholic High School plans to adjust our school schedule and learning plan accordingly to ensure the safety of our students and faculty. Today and tomorrow, we have relaxed our uniform policy to allow students to wear lighter clothes in the heat. Tomorrow, we will have a half-day of school, dismissing at noon, and will move to full days of remote learning days for Wednesday and Thursday. Our plan on Friday remains undetermined at this time. The safety of our students and faculty is always our first priority. In a semi-air conditioned building, we are fortunate to have the systems in place to seamlessly transfer to at-home learning in an emergency such as this to ensure both their safety and their uninterrupted education."

While Rockford and Freeport schools have air conditioning, athletes who spend time outside should know they’re looked after too.

“Sports aren’t the end of the world, so missing a day or two to keep kids healthy is fine by me,” said Johnson.

Both Johnson and Williamson agree, if an athlete needs a break; ask for one. Don’t be afraid to say you need a day off or a moment to sit down.

“Trust us. We love your kids and we’re going to make sure that they’re safe,” Schardt said.

Schardt also the recess plan is to allow students outside for 10 to 15 minutes and then bring them in early, but they will play it by ear.

Rozanski also says, its plan for this week is to allow a more flexible uniform code with lighter clothes. Tuesday will be a half day with students being released at noon and Wednesday and Thursday will be remote learning days. He also says, Friday is undetermined but a decision will be made closer to the date.

