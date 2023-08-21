Rockford City Council could consider three-year property tax rebate

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A new proposal from Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara could put money back into the pockets of potential new home buyers.

Newly built single-family, townhomes, two-family, three-family and multi-family structures would be eligible for a property tax rebate under the proposal, called ‘the Residential Property Tax Program’.

Homes would have to be built within the range of Rockford, Winnebago County and Rockford Public School District 205 boundaries. Newly constructed houses must be occupied before December 31, 2025 in order to qualify.

If the program is implemented, new homeowners who qualify will receive up to 100% of the property tax bill in a lump sum, which will be issued at the end of the tax year.

According to the City Council’s agenda packet Monday, “This program is intended to create value for all taxpayers by encouraging investment in all neighborhoods. Creating new residential construction helps increase the value of ALL homes in a neighborhood.”

Prior to the 2008 housing market crash, more than 200 duplex and single-family homes were built each year. Less than 20 were built in 2022.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.