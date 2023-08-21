Rock River Disposal implements early pick-up for garbage, yard waste

By Meghan Schobinger
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 4:20 PM CDT
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Tuesday’s projected heat index prompts a local waste removal company to start collecting earlier in the day.

Rock River Disposal will temporarily move garbage, recycling and yard waste collection from 6 a.m. to 5 a.m. starting Tuesday, Aug. 22.

The early collection will go throughout the remainder of the week for Rockford residents to limit time in the excessive heat.

Anyone with questions or collection issues can contact Rock River Disposal at 815-965-2489.

